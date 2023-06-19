Top tips on how to stop overthinking

Have you tried speculating on things and creating worst-case scenarios in a situation of overthinking? Or rewinding a conversation in your mind so many times? Then you’re overthinking.

You need to stop. But how? Here are some tips to stop this habit:

Distract yourself from overthinking

Engage in activities that occupy your mind and keep you engaged in the present moment. Find hobbies or tasks that you enjoy and that require your full attention. This can help redirect your focus away.

Control the controllable

Decide what is under your control, then switch to a solution-focused frame of mind. Shifting to preparing and planning will allow you to feel more confident and in control. For instance, you are overthinking about an impending event and your thought processes are pondering every possible damaging interaction that can happen. The thing you can do is accept first the part that you have control which is attending the event. For all you know, nothing bad happens.

Challenge your thoughts

Once you’ve recognized overthinking, question the validity of your thoughts. Ask yourself if there is any evidence to support them or if you’re making assumptions. Often, overthinking involves irrational or exaggerated thinking patterns.

Take action

Overthinking can sometimes stem from a feeling of helplessness or indecision. Break the cycle by taking action toward resolving the issue at hand. Start with small steps that you feel capable of taking and gradually build momentum.

Limit information intake

In the age of constant information, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Reduce exposure to triggers such as social media, news, or other sources of information that contribute to overthinking.

Seek support

Share your concerns with a trusted friend, family member, or therapist. Talking about your thoughts and feelings can provide a fresh perspective and help you gain clarity.

To rise above overthinking is not easy. Be patient with yourself and celebrate small victories along the way.

The photo above is from Pexels

