Tori Spelling’s friends are worried sick about her as she has gone AWOL

Following her split from husband Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling has reportedly cut off communication with her friends, causing them to worry about her well-being. It is believed that the actress is living at a motel in Los Angeles with her five children, which is causing concern among her loved ones, as Dean believes the kids should be at home instead.

Earlier this year, the family moved out of a rental home due to an extreme mould infestation, which allegedly caused respiratory issues and skin rashes in her children. In May, Spelling sought legal advice, claiming that the mould was adversely affecting her family’s health.

Spelling: After 17 years of marriage

Dean announced their divorce on Instagram in June after 17 years of marriage, expressing sadness but stating they would continue to co-parent their children together. Reports suggest that their relationship had been unstable for some time, with rumours of marital issues surfacing in March 2021 when Tori was seen without her wedding ring.

Dean addressed breakup speculation in a podcast, downplaying any issues, but insiders close to the couple were shocked by the sudden news of their split, as they had been working on their marriage for months. The situation appears to have taken a toll on Tori, leading her to distance herself from friends and stay in motels with her kids.

Why do people care?

Dean said that it was weird that people needed to know what was going on between him and Tori. She was not wearing her ring, why would people need to know that and how was that going to affect their day?

- Advertisement -

A source told People last month that their friends have witnessed their journey through the years and they appear to be in a good place. What happened feels really out of the blue. The source added that it would have been expected if this had happened a year ago because things were not well between Tori and Dean.

Read More News

Kentucky man discovers 700 gold coins in a cornfield

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts