Torre Garisenda gets a lifeline, plan to save ‘leaning tower’ unveiled

A new tale of architectural heroism is unfolding as authorities reveal a daring plan to rescue the iconic Torre Garisenda, affectionately dubbed Italy’s “other leaning tower.” With fears mounting over its structural integrity, reminiscent of its more famous counterpart in Pisa, experts have devised a strategy inspired by the successful restoration of the Tower of Pisa.

Standing proudly since the 12th century, the 48-meter Torre Garisenda has long been a symbol of Bologna’s rich history. However, its noticeable tilt, now at a precarious four-degree angle, has sparked concerns of imminent collapse, prompting drastic measures to ensure its survival.

Bold rescue mission for Torre Garisenda

After extensive assessments deemed it at “high risk,” Bologna’s mayor, Matteo Lepore, unveiled a bold rescue mission during a recent press conference. Drawing from the playbook that saved the Tower of Pisa, plans are in motion to deploy pylons and cables, coupled with innovative steel scaffolding, to stabilize the leaning landmark.

“This endeavor not only safeguards the Torre Garisenda but also paves the way for the reopening of the neighboring Asinelli Tower to the public,” Mayor Lepore announced.

With adaptations and meticulous planning underway, the intricate operation is estimated to cost around 19 million euros. The process involves erecting steel pylons akin to those used in Pisa, followed by meticulous masonry work and cable tightening to alleviate stress on the tower’s base.

While Torre Garisenda may not enjoy the same global renown as its counterpart in Italy’s Pisa, its tilt has captured imaginations for centuries, earning it a place in Dante Alighieri’s revered “Divine Comedy.” Alongside the towering Asinelli, it forms a unique duo that enchants tourists and locals alike.

As the countdown begins for Bologna’s architectural revival, all eyes are on this captivating city, where history meets innovation in a bid to preserve one of Italy’s most cherished treasures.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

