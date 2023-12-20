Tory HQ still in search of MP candidates

On top of the Rwanda Bill, the Conservative Party has one more problem that they need to address: a shortage of MP candidates.

Previously, their former chairman, Greg Hands, had intended to have 100 prospective MPs lined up by the time the party hosted its annual conference in Manchester in October.

However, around that time, the Labour Party’s analysis revealed that only 65 candidates had been chosen ahead of the event.

Two months later, however, and they’re still nowhere close to reaching the number.

Therefore, in an attempt to force the Tory’s to act quickly, its current chairman, Richard Holden, wrote a letter to the members urging them to “have a think” as to who else they might be able to pitch as a candidate.

Political journalist Michael Crick had intercepted and exposed Holden’s imploring letter to the public and even described it as rather “a bit desperate.”

Holden’s letter from Tory

Holden stated in the letter that they are in search of ‘every type of candidate’ whether this may be a local champion, a small business owner, a local activist, or a successful public figure that they may have met in the past.

Holden further said that because the majority of ordinary people would never consider becoming members of parliament, it is crucial that they ‘make the ask.’

Holden’s most recent endeavors followed his warning to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that, even if his Rwanda policy was successful, he was about to lose the election by a landslide.

The chairman added that the party’s headquarters is now “redoubling” its efforts to find fresh, talented, and committed people who wish to join their party and serve the country.

What’s in it for the new candidates?

According to the Independent, who wrote a recent piece about the Tory’s dire efforts to find additional members, bright individuals may not be inclined to join the Conservative party because there’s a possibility that they will lose the election, in which case their time and effort would both have gone to waste.

However, should they take the risk and secure a safe seat, they may be able to obtain a lifetime career. Additionally, since the party is expected to lose several MPs, there will be less competition for positions in select committees, the shadow cabinet, and other positions.

Read More News

Cover Photo: YouTube