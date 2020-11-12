Home Asia Featured News Tourism Malaysia office wins media praise for 'showing love' to...

Tourism Malaysia Singapore office wins social media praise for ‘showing love’ to island republic

The post had since received 2,400 reactions and has been shared 1,900 times.

tourism-malaysia-singapore-office-wins-social-media-praise-for-‘showing-love’-to-island-republic

Author

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 12 — The Tourism Malaysia ’s office is winning praises for its camaraderie towards its Singapore counterpart.

In a simple post using just the flags of Malaysia, Singapore and the heart , users including Visit Singapore thanked Tourism Malaysia for the love.

“Thinking of you too-stay safe and keep well! (Written on the sandy shores of while remembering the awesome times at Pulau Redang.),” Visit Singapore replied which received 663 reactions.

Meanwhile, () reported that Tourism Malaysia had earlier shared a post urging people to take a Singapoliday.

“The post read: “Just like King never thought they’d be promoting a Big Mac, we too, never thought we’d be asking you to do this”.

The post went on to urge people to spend their holidays in Singapore because “our in the tourism industry could use your support at the moment”.

It added that “Sentosa is just as good for now” while dreaming of soaking under in Pulau Redang, the channel added.

The post had since received 2,400 reactions and has been shared 1,900 times.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

Copyright 2017 Online

Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Prepare for next pandemic now, WHO urges world leaders

India -- The World Organisation (WHO) has asked world leaders to prepare for the next pandemic during its...
Read more
Featured News

Propaganda is not the solution to the ‘rakyat’s’ woes

Kuala Lumpur, Nov. 11 -- Watching the annual national Budget presentation is a special kind of torture. The ridiculous table...
Read more
Featured News

‘You chose hope, decency, science and truth. You chose Joe Biden’: Vice president-elect Harris

India, Nov. 8 -- Supporters of President elect and vice-president elect Kamala Harris have gathered at Wilmington...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram