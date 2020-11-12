tourism-malaysia-singapore-office-wins-social-media-praise-for-‘showing-love’-to-island-republic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 12 — The Tourism Malaysia Singapore’s office is winning social media praises for its camaraderie towards its Singapore counterpart.

In a simple Facebook post using just the flags of Malaysia, Singapore and the heart emoji, internet users including Visit Singapore thanked Tourism Malaysia for the love.

“Thinking of you too-stay safe and keep well! (Written on the sandy shores of Sentosa while remembering the awesome times at Pulau Redang.),” Visit Singapore replied which received 663 reactions.

Meanwhile, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that Tourism Malaysia had earlier shared a post urging people to take a Singapoliday.

“The post read: “Just like Burger King never thought they’d be promoting a Big Mac, we too, never thought we’d be asking you to do this”.

The post went on to urge people to spend their holidays in Singapore because “our friends in the tourism industry could use your support at the moment”.

It added that “Sentosa is just as good for now” while dreaming of soaking under the sun in Pulau Redang, the channel added.

The post had since received 2,400 reactions and has been shared 1,900 times.

