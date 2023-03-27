Tragic event: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s son dies

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber said that his son Nicholas Lloyd Webber has died from gastric cancer. Nicholas, 43 had recently been transferred to a hospice.

“I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Andrew Lloyd on Instagram

Just before news of his death, Andrew had posted the following messages on Instagram.

“I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He’s now been moved into a hospice and he’s battling away. I think he’s over the worst of his first bout of pneumonia that he’s got as a result of his cancer, which his just ghastly. We’re all here and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be I think. I’m going to see Nick in a minute and I’m going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I’ve had for him from everywhere all around the world.”

Nicholas was also a composer and was nominated for a Grammy for musical theatre together with his father for Cinderella.

- Advertisement -

He also composed the musical score for The Little Prince.

In 2017, he worked on Fat Friends and was responsible for the score for the BBC One drama, Love, Lies and Records.

Nicholas also produced his father’s Symphonic Suites at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

Cellist Guy Johnston posted, “Heartbroken for you and my cousin Polly and little Gus. You are all in our thoughts. Sending much love and deepest sympathy.”

Rebecca Caine tweeted, “I’m so so sorry Andrew. Much love and strength to you and your family.”

- Advertisement -

Sarah Hugill who is Andrew’s first wife is Nicholas’ mother. He also has a sister named Imogen.

Read More News

Note: The photo above is from Wikipedia – premier.gov.ru, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Related Posts