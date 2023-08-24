Trans individual claims parents should believe toddlers they claim to be transgender as “they know best” 

Recently, a transgender influencer made a controversial video on TikTok claiming that toddlers are aware if they’re trans or not. However, most conservatives disagree with this rhetoric. They state that boys may like pink or play with Barbie dolls, but they are still boys. It is likewise for girls as well as children tend to play with any toys they could get their hands on.

According to the Atlantic, a researcher gathered a sizable group of 85 gender-nonconforming participants, between 3 to 12. Following that, she maintains contact with their families. However, later she discovers that some of these children eventually became transgender.

This opportunity without expectations, allows her team to analyze the data retrospectively. This reveals that those who underwent transitions are in possession of a strong sense of their gender identity, as demonstrated through two separate methods of analysis.

However, most conservatives feel that a child that young should not be thinking or worrying about their gender. Gender transitions are one of the hardest and most difficult changes a human being can go through. These changes are most likely permanent and there are quite a few detransitioners to pass on the tale of a procedure in haste.

Should toddlers transition because they “feel” like it?

Yes because my now grown toddler thought he was a pirate so I guess I should have removed his eye and leg and implanted a patch and a peg leg? — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) August 22, 2023

Furthermore, conservative parents are stating that their “grown” toddler wants to be a pirate. However, should the baby get his leg and eyes removed? That is the typical stereotype for pirates. Parents in general feel that their children should not be the subject of such a controversial topic.

Left: What the Left said in 1970. Right: What the Left says now. — Chess (@forktown385) August 22, 2023

A comparison photo shows what a normal parent says versus what a woke parent would say. Following that, some users state that the “normal” parent was the previous left agenda. However, it has now become extreme with as little as if girls would want to play with a conventional boy’s toy, they would think she’s trans.

Would probably eat ice cream for breakfast lunch and dinner too. — Aaron (@DarkKnight469) August 23, 2023

Others are joking stating that a toddler told them their mortgage is fully paid by the tooth fairy. A woke person will have to believe that as they think toddlers are that adamant in changing their genders. Regardless, we should let children be children and not confuse them even further with gender identity.

