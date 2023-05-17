TRANSGENDER Alejandra Caraballo MOCKED for her APPEARANCE and for winning “SPECIAL” recognition award

Alejandra Caraballo is an infamous figure on Twitter, where conservatives dislike her severely. They are currently mocking her for winning a special award. This is due to her not fitting the criteria for the others, as the conservatives claim. Furthermore, she is popular in blocking the most randomest people on social media.

Whenever her name pops up in a tweet, there will be an array of users who do not know of her existence being blocked by her. According to GLAAD, Media Award is an American recognition presented by GLAAD to acknowledge and celebrate different sectors of the media that have demonstrated exceptional portrayals of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community and the challenges they face.

Furthermore, these awards also acknowledge accomplishments in various other areas of media and the arts, such as theater, music, journalism, and advertising. The purpose of these awards is to highlight and honor the contributions of individuals and organizations that have made a positive impact in promoting understanding, acceptance, and visibility of the LGBT community through their creative work.

Alejandra Caraballo severely disliked by Twitter users

perhaps the mirror in their house is a small one and I'm not a fashion expert.. but I do try to look my very best should I be at an event.. so perhaps a sleeve of some sort would have been a better choice.. I feel mean and depressed today.. as evidence of this tweet. pic.twitter.com/REVR9HHFB4 — Bulldog 🏈 (@Bulldog78932701) May 16, 2023

Twitter users went on mocking Alejandra for her look. Many agree that when it comes to a formal, or a special event, one should dress the best. However, some users claim that she isn’t properly dressed. In addition to this, they are body shaming her saying that she needs to cover up in order to stop showing her arm fats.

He blocked me ages ago. It was a sign I was doing something right. — Christina Dalcher (@CV_Dalcher) May 16, 2023

As mentioned earlier, this post is no different as another user casually mentioned that she blocked them. Furthermore, another user who dislikes her states that she is proud to be on the block list of Alejandra. There are a number of users misgendering her, as they are adamant on still calling her a man.

Exactly the same as Stonewall. Absolute sell outs both of them.

LGB ✂️ TQAI+ — Grumpoo (@Grumpoo1) May 16, 2023

Actual people in the LGBT community state that GLAAD isn’t helping them at all. They claim that GLAAD is helping outsiders and irrelevant people more than they need to. There are further discussions on removing the TQ+ from the LGBT community.

There are quite a lot of them out there doing it. — Point and Laugh (@jimthepleb) May 16, 2023

There are Twitter users questioning the claims of Alejandra providing drugs without prescription to teens on the internet. This is due to the fact that another transgender person is infamous for doing so. Regardless, if Twitter users do not find you to their liking, they will pick you apart no matter the case.

