Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney sparks outrage with new Nike partnership

Dylan Mulvaney, who is a rising star on TikTok having over 10 million followers on the platform is currently receiving hate over her collaborations with major brands. While having a strong support base, there are many who are against her transition claiming that she is making fun of women in her TikTok videos.

According to NBC News, just a few days ago, Dylan posts a sponsored post promoting Bud Light’s March Madness contest on her Instagram account. Conservatives, who are targeting Mulvaney, are quick to react to her post. They criticise it and take to social media to express their anger.

There are an array of videos of individuals throwing away their Bud Light products in trash cans and sinks. Some even resort to destroying the cans of the beer in a violent manner. These videos have been circulating online since Mulvaney posted the ad for the Anheuser-Busch-owned beer brand.

Dylan Mulvaney receiving hate for her new Nike campaign now

Dylan got paid by Nike for this: pic.twitter.com/YSTCkE0Fec — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 5, 2023

Conservative Twitter page, End Wokeness posts a video of her doing some brief exercises in promoting Nike. The caption states that Dylan is getting paid to do “this.” The post implies that she is paid to do something quite simple and look ridiculous while doing so. There are an array of lewd transphobic remarks driven towards her.

How many more brands will fall victim 🤔 😆 pic.twitter.com/v3TOo28o8p — 2023 Meme War Vet (@obie_by_obie) April 5, 2023

A Twitter user posts a quote with her face on it. The quote states “believe in something, even if it means sacrificing your genitals.” These statements are fairly popular towards the trans influencer as many are speculating that she is doing it for fame. However, this is just baseless rumours and there is no concrete evidence that this is true.

Gotta give this dude props. Hes milking the shit out of the system and cashing the fuk out. Only reason I see it is cause everyone keeps elevating him. Its our own fault this clown show exists. — Papá (@andresval) April 5, 2023

Others are stating that Dylan couldn’t even bother to change her name to a more feminine one. Furthermore, the user adds that she does not have a female “chest” yet. Another person responds by saying that society is tolerating this behaviour and if the conservatives are unhappy about it, it is just as much their fault as well.

Look at She Fit bras. They are expensive but actually work. — Stacy C (@StacyC44578571) April 6, 2023

Women are complaining that Nike does not even make comfortable sports bras but yet they are making woke campaigns. Suggestions that Nike fixes their product line rather than focusing on social issues are another popular opinion.

