Transgenderism is becoming a dangerous fad, especially among young girls

It appears that there are adults who claim to be experts in gender transition and mental health who advocate teenagers just follow their feelings (which may be fleeting and temporary) and change their gender if they have any confusion about the gender they were assigned with at birth.

This is a big issue and puts teenagers at risk of permanent damage and irreparable as well as irreversible harm.

According to research on gender dysphoria, there are more teens then ever claiming that their biological sex does not meet their gender identity and that they are coming to this conclusion earlier and earlier.

The Transgenderism Fad

The author of the research paper Dr Chin-Fang Sun who is from Virginia Tech Carillon School of Medicine in Roanoke published the results in the General Psychiatry journal.

Some of the key findings were as follows: (excerpt from New York Post)

According to the health records of 42 million people between the ages of 4 and 65, a total of 66,078 had received a diagnosis of gender dysphoria

80% of them were from the US

People assigned female at birth seek professional help at about 11 on average, while those assigned male at birth seek help at about 13.

In 2017, the average age for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria was 31.49. By 2021, that age had dropped 26.27.

Researchers reported a ‘significantly increased’ number of people diagnosed between 2017 and 2021.

The problem is it appears that it has become some kind of fad, driven by social media to tell young girls that it’s cool to be transgender and changing your gender is a cake walk.

“Our study demonstrated a climbing prevalence of gender dysphoria especially in those assigned female at birth,” said Sun in an interview with UPI.

Too much time is spent telling people to affirm their new gender with surgery and drugs rather than counsel these children and figure out whether they will regret this decision in future.

The Danger

The danger here is that adults and doctors are relying on feelings of children, who may not be fully mature or able to rationally decide what they are.

Transgender activists also market ‘gender affirming care’ among dysphoric youth as ‘compassion’ putting pressure on the parents and scaring them saying that their refusal to agree to surgery for their children might result in suicide.

As a result, there isn’t enough deliberation by adults, you have a dangerous cocktail of pressure from activists, confused children who may not be making the right decision and parents who are worried about possible suicide. Basically no rational adult in the room.

