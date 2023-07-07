TRANSWOMAN starting a GOFUNDME page to be able to LACTATE and give TRANS milk to BABIES 

It appears that Twitter users are continuing onwards with their battle against the trans community. Recently, Libs of TikTok shared a viral video. Apparently, a transwoman is planning to start a gofundme page in order to afford breast pumps in order for her to lactate. In the video it seems that she wants an option for children to have transgender milk.

Now, many are questioning the validity and safety of this “transgender milk”. According to the Daily Mail, Transgender women resort to taking potent medication combinations in order to induce lactation and breastfeed. However, this practice is sparking controversy due to the potential risks with the drug in use to stimulate milk production.

Furthermore, domperidone is primarily in use as an anti-nausea medication. In addition to this, it inadvertently elevates prolactin levels, the hormone responsible for milk production, tricking the body into producing milk. Consequently, this drug has been utilized by adoptive mothers, women conceiving through surrogacy. Now, even trans women are seeking to enhance their milk supply through this method.

Transwoman wants to lactate and is starting a gofundme page to do so

Were all these… er, people… walking among us unnoticed this whole time, or did we open some kind of hellish Pandora’s box in the last couple of years? — Lisa ❤️️ Liberty (@LisaLuvsLiberty) July 7, 2023

Conservatives on Twitter are seemingly not having kind words towards these individuals. A user is asking with regards to the sudden rise in popularity of individuals like these. She adds to her question, whether they have been around us this entire time? Furthermore, was this the intention of the trans community all along?

Yes! So women's intimate spaces are violated and women's sports are invaded and babies become props…. All of these to satisfy the fetishes of autogynophiles (men's sexual fetishes about being a woman). And unfortunately so many women have gone along with it to "be kind". — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) July 7, 2023

In addition to this, Twitter users are calling this a “fetish”. Conservatives are agreeing with this sentiment by stating that womens spaces and sports are in occupation of the transgender community. They are claiming that this is to satisfy men who are in the category of autogynephilia.

Uuummm… drugs are passed into breast milk…. so if a male baby gets milk from a biological male is it going to develop breasts and start lactating? — Disgusted (@Kp78A4) July 7, 2023

Furthermore, there are comments stating that this is “demonic”. A Twitter user claims that those who aren’t openly spiritual need to realize that this is a serious issue. Another user is accusing the trans TikToker of taking drugs in order to lactate. The user then claims that children who drink trans-milk may have side effects given towards them. However, this claim has no proper studies or basis as research on this is fairly limited.

