Travel hacks to reduce jet lag

Jet lag is the bane of all travellers, you reach your destination and then you’re simply too tired to do anything but here we discuss on travel hacks that can help in such cases. According to the Mayo Clinic, jet lag is a “temporary sleep problem that can affect anyone who quickly travels across several time zones.”

The reason for this is it throws your body’s circadian rhythm out of whack.

“Jet late can cause daytime fatigue, an unwell feeling, trouble staying alert and stomach problems,” says the Mayo Clinic.

Travel Hacks

One easy hack is to take a cold or hot shower depending on the time of day.

A cold shower will provide a quick energy boost if you arrive early in the morning it can also really help your mood.

- Advertisement -

“Cold water stimulates the production of non adrenaline and beta endorphins. Electrical impulses are sent from our nerve endings to our brain when we take cold showers and this chemical reaction may have an antidepressant effect on some individuals,” says WebMD.

In a report in Travel & Leisure magazine Cleveland Clinic exercise psychologist Zach Carter says that you can likely get the same benefits without taking the plunge. “Go for a 10-minute walk instead. You’ll be better off.”

If you’re arriving at night the suggestion is to take a wam bath. “Getting clean before crawling under the cover will reduce the buildup of germs, dirt, sweat and body oils that accumulated on your bedding over time,” or those you’ve accumulated on a long haul flight.

Other hacks for jet lag include tricking your body’s circadian rhythm to match the new time zone. If you’re traveling west, expose yourself to light in the evening prior to your trip to help your body adjust to alter time zone; if you’re traveling east, then expose your body to light early in the morning to adapt to an earlier zone.

Also ensure that you’re properly hydrated throughout your flight, if possible start guzzling water even before your flight. But the best thing you can do for yourself after a flight is to have a nice warm bath.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Related Posts