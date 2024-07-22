Trump and Vance hit campaign trail together in Michigan

Presidential nominee Donald Trump got back on the campaign trail over the weekend this time with his deputy nominee JD Vance in tow.

Ohio Sen JD Vance joined Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 20. It is Trump’s first rally since his attempted assassination.

Vance went on the offensive straight away at the event as he spoke about vice president Kamala Harris and her comments about him last week.

“Kamala Harris said something to the effect that I have no loyalty to this country. Well, I don’t know Kamala, I did serve in the United States Marine Corps and build a business. What the hell have you done other than collect the check?,” said Vance.

Trump got on stage after that and spoke about how he survived the shooting by the “grace of God”. He also gave his condolences to the victims in the shooting.

He described the Republican National Convention as a ‘love fest’. He spoke about Democrats not knowing who their candidate is and how they need to sort themselves out.

He also spoke about Project 2025 and how it is spreading misinformation about him. He said, “They keep saying he’s [Trump] a threat to democracy. Last week, I took a bullet for democracy,” he said.

He didn’t hold back on bashing Democrats and still insisted that the 2020 election was stolen from him during his speech. He even suggested that it would likely be stolen again.

Michigan is a key state for Trump. Biden defeated him in Michigan in 2020 and Trump won the state in 2016 beating Hillary Clinton.

In his efforts to win back the state Trump spoke about Michigan during his keynote address at the Republican convention. He said that he would make an effort to bring back auto industry jobs as Michigan is a base for automobile manufacturers.

However he said that the union leader for the United Auto Workers’ Leadership should be ‘fired immediately’.

“So with all the other things happening on our border, and they’re being built by China to make cars and sell them into our country, no tax, no anything. The United Auto Workers ought to be ashamed for allowing this to happen and the leader of the United Auto Workers should be fired immediately,” said Trump.