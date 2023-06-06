Trump congratulates Kim Jong Un and US officials are furious

After the news that North Korea has been elected to the executive board of the World Health Organization, Donald Trump immediately came out with a Truth Social post saying -“Congratulations to Kim Jung Un!”

The congratulatory post triggered political furor among Republican presidential fcandidates and other GOP leaders. They aren’t just surprised, they were furious that Trump would praise the North Korean dictator.

Kim Spectacular

Among those seething with rage were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and other Republicans who said the former president’s foreign policy is wild and irresponsible.

Haley, who was also Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, told Fox News that “you don’t congratulate a thug.”

Haley reminded everyone that this person she calls a “thug” has threatened America and endangered the country’s allies repeatedly. According to Haley, this isn’t something to play with.

DeSantis told reporters in Iowa that he was also taken aback by Trump’s statement.

DeSantis disparaged Kim as a homicidal despot and labeled the World Health Organization as insolvent. He and other Republicans have long condemned the organization for its management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pence pounces on Trump

Mike Pence who plans to formally participate in the 2024 race this week, also took the chance to carp on the 2024 presidential prime candidate.

No one should praise Kim in North Korea, whether it’s my former running partner or anyone else, Pence said in Iowa.

Will Hurd, a former U.S. representative from Texas and potential presidential candidate, described it as a battle between “good and evil.”

Hurd tweeted, “America is good and Kim Jong Un is evil.” “To congratulate the Devil goes against everything we stand for and believe in.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a vocal opponent of Trump who last year had to prevail against a candidate sponsored by Trump in a race, also criticized his post on Truth Social. Kemp stated on Twitter that “taking our country back from Joe Biden does not start with congratulating North Korea’s murderous dictator.”

