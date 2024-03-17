Trump’s cryptic remarks on JFK assassination raise eyebrows

Donald Trump’s cryptic remarks regarding the withheld JFK assassination records have resurfaced. Do Trump’s remarks shed light on a longstanding mystery, or compound the enigma that surrounds the event?

In a conversation with Andrew Napolitano, just a week before leaving office in 2021, Trump made startling revelations.

Napolitano recounted the exchange, revealing Trump’s refusal to release the records despite promises. “I said, ‘you promised you would release the records of the JFK assassination,’” Napolitano recalled. Trump’s response was enigmatic: “Judge, if they showed you what they showed me, you wouldn’t have released it either.”

JFK: What’s the deep secret?

Napolitano prompted him to give more answers. “Who’s they? And what did they show you?” Trump’s response deepened the intrigue. “Judge, someday when we’re on the phone… And there aren’t 15 people listening to the phone call,” Trump asserted, before lowering his voice. “I’ll tell you.”

In 2017, a story published by the New York Times indicated that the contents of the undisclosed documents remain a mystery, with researchers and authors of Kennedy-related literature suggesting that no groundbreaking revelations were expected to emerge.

The prevailing belief, supported by the findings of the Warren Commission in 1964, maintains that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the assassination in Dallas.

However, Philip Shenon, a former New York Times reporter, along with Larry J. Sabato, a University of Virginia professor and Kennedy scholar, anticipated that the release of these materials will likely ignite a fresh wave of conspiracy theories.

The mystery surrounding the withheld records has fueled speculation for decades. Trump’s comments add a new layer of intrigue to the saga, hinting at undisclosed information of significant consequence.

As the public awaits further revelations, the veil of secrecy surrounding one of history’s most enigmatic events remains intact, leaving minds curious and imaginations running wild.

