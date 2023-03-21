Historical: First if former President Trump faces an indictment

Will the authorities go for the indictment of former President Donald Trump? While this is being pondered upon, New York and Washington, DC supporters are preparing for protests.

The investigation centres on his alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Besides, they are weighing possible charges.

Possible indictment towards former President Trump?

According to CNN, the Manhattan district attorney is expected to go for the indictment of former President Donald Trump soon. This is for paying porn star Stormy Daniels hush money.

It will be a historic first for America if prosecutors in New York proceed with his indictment. Furthermore, Trump would become the first US president in history to face criminal charges.

The hush money scandal centres on payments made in 2016 to two women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. They alleged that they had extramarital encounters with Trump, who has denied their accounts of his infidelity.

The current district attorney leading the investigation is Alvin Bragg. He succeeds (in 2021) Cyrus Vance Jr. Vance is the previous Manhattan district attorney. Including prosecuting Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault, he has many high-profile cases in his portfolio.

The hush money scandal refers to the payment of money to silence someone and keep them from speaking out. Meanwhile, the investigation into Trump’s alleged role in the scandal has been ongoing for several years. What’s more it has attracted significant media attention.

Potential protests?

As officials prepare for potential protests, the country is waiting to see whether the grand jury will bring charges against Trump.

Nevertheless, an indictment will mark a significant turning point in US politics. Meanwhile, it will also have far-reaching implications for the country’s future. However, one of the bigger question is, who will replace him in the Republican party if this happens?

None the less, all eyes are on the Manhattan district attorney’s office as they continue their investigation.

