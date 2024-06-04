Trump faces voter backlash after conviction

Former President Donald Trump faces voter backlash and finds himself at odds with a significant portion of the American electorate following his recent felony conviction.

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted between May 31 and June 1, nearly half of Americans believe Trump should withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Voter backlash revealed in new poll

The poll reveals that 49% of respondents think Trump should end his campaign in light of the Manhattan jury’s verdict, which found him guilty last Thursday on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Meanwhile, 37% of those surveyed believe he should continue his run, and 14% remain undecided.

The conviction has sparked a divide among the public, with 50% of respondents agreeing with the guilty verdict, 27% opposing it, and 23% unsure.

Trump still favoured?

Despite the conviction, Trump’s favourability rating has remained relatively stable. Currently, 31% of respondents hold a favourable view of Trump, a slight increase from 29% in March.

Interestingly, President Joe Biden’s favourability ratings are in a similar range, with 32% of respondents viewing him favourably, a minor decrease from 33% in March.

The poll, which surveyed 781 adults aged 18 and older, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. In addition, a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week found that 10% of Republican registered voters are now less likely to support Trump following his conviction.

As the 2024 election approaches, these findings suggest that Trump’s legal troubles could pose a significant hurdle for his campaign, potentially reshaping the political landscape in the coming months.

However, the survey also suggests that although many Americans think the verdict was fair, it is unlikely to significantly alter voting plans for the 2024 presidential election.

