Waiting for Trump: FOUR CENTURIES of prison time

After Tuesday’s court appearance, it would seem that former President Donald Trump’s main goal for 2024 is not to win but to save himself from the four centuries of prison time waiting for him.

According to the 49-page accusation that was unsealed on Friday, the commander-in-chief may spend hundreds of years in prison and pay millions in fines for his alleged handling of secret documents.

Trump was more precise when he said, “Reports state that I could receive a maximum sentence of 400 YEARS IN PRISON despite being a totally and completely innocent man.”

Among the 37 various accusations listed in the indictment, special counsel Jack Smith has charged the 76-year-old with violating seven different federal statutes.

There are many possible sentences, but if the judge sentences Trump to the maximum punishment for each offense and mandates that the sentences be served consecutively, he could receive 400 years in jail and a $9,250,000 fine.

Trump: Self-preservation

What is manifesting at the moment is more than just a political tactic, as seen by the political dance on Tuesday. It exposed a more nuanced, evolving reality regarding the 2024 election.

Trump’s legal defense plan and election campaign are now inseparable. His drive to retake the White House has evolved into a self-preservation effort rather than a purely political one.

Saving America or saving himself?

As his legal battles drag on, the main focus for Trump appears to be regaining the presidential power that may enable him to remove any prospect for criminal accountability, including the threat of jail time if found guilty.

“He’s not running to save America, he’s running to save himself, and if that means tearing down the judicial system and special counsel, he’ll do it,” CNN political commentator Van Jones said on “The Lead” on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on his social media before going to court that it was “ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!”

Yes, it is, especially since he hasn’t offered much of a campaign message to voters on the economy, health care, national security, education, and other key issues.

The photo above is from WIKIPEDIA

