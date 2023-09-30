Trump is greatest threat to democracy: Joe Biden

In a riveting and emotionally charged address at Arizona State University, President Joe Biden delivered a stark warning about the state of America’s democracy. He directly named former President Donald Trump as the driving force behind the “MAGA extremists” that he believes pose the greatest threat to the nation’s core principles.

“There is no question that today’s Republican Party is driven and intimidated by MAGA extremists. Their extreme agenda, if carried out, would fundamentally alter the institutions of American democracy as we know it,” President Biden declared.

Trump: Greatest threat to democracy

The President went on to make the speech deeply personal, taking aim at Donald Trump’s belief that the presidency grants unlimited power.

“Trump says the Constitution gave him ‘the right to do whatever he wants as president.’ I’ve never even heard a president say that in jest – not guided by the Constitution or by common service and decency towards our fellow Americans but by vengeance and vindictiveness,” stated Biden.

Biden also expressed anger over Trump’s derogatory comments about those who serve their country, referencing Trump’s characterization of service members as ‘suckers’ and ‘losers.’ Hence, for Biden, Trump is the greatest threat to American democracy.

The President addressed Trump’s attempts to reshape the civil service system with the creation of a “Schedule F” class of federal workers who, in Biden’s words, “had to declare loyalty not to the U.S. government but to Trump.” He emphasized that he had dismantled this system upon taking office.

A rematch?

The speech, billed as the President’s fourth major address on the state of American democracy, focused on the core institutions that underpin democracy, including the military, the civil service, the separation of powers, free and open elections, and a judiciary that holds all citizens accountable.

Beyond this, the address sent a clear signal that the 2024 general election is shaping up as a rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The tension and stakes in American politics appear to be as high as ever as the nation grapples with its democratic future.

