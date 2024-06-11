Trump interviewed with lawyer present, public defenders allege ‘special treatment’

Donald Trump was interviewed by New York probation officials in a video conference on Monday (June 10) that led to accusations of special treatment.

Trump had to be interviewed prior to his sentencing on July 11 following his criminal conviction because the interview report would help the judge decide the proper punishment.

A jury convicted Trump of falsifying business records at his own company in an attempt to buy the silence of people who might have told embarrassing stories about him during the 2016 presidential campaign. One $130,000 payment went to the adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Trump, which he denied.

Trump, who declined to testify at the trial, gave the video interview from his residence at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, in the presence of his lawyer, Todd Blanche.

The interview ended after less than a half-hour of reportedly routine questions and answers.

New York’s public defenders criticized what they said were “special arrangements” for Trump and urged the probation department to “ensure that all New Yorkers, regardless of income, status, or class, receive the same pre-sentencing opportunities”.

“All people convicted of crimes should be allowed counsel in their probation interview, not just billionaires,” they said in a statement. “

People convicted of crimes in New York are usually interviewed by probation officials unaccompanied by their lawyers.

Judge allowed lawyer’s presence

But Judge Merchan said in a letter on Friday that he would allow Blanche’s presence.

Former New York Supreme Court Judge Diane Kiesel said Trump would have caused a disruption had he come to the probation office in New York City for the interview.

“The press would be all over the building and the Secret Service would have to be there, too,” she said. “It makes more sense to do it this way.”

Probation interviews are conducted to help judges determine proper punishment for a crime.

Pre-sentencing reports include information about nearly every aspect of a convict’s life, including where and when they were born, their marriages, criminal history and financial means.

Trump claims that the criminal case was brought to damage his bid to regain the White House.

A New York Times/Siena College poll found that Trump’s lead over President Joe Biden narrowed from three to one point following his criminal conviction.

Meanwhile, New York police are reportedly planning to cancel Trump’s licence to carry a gun as a result of his conviction.

Sources: BBC, The Guardian