Law US politics USA

Trump interviewed with lawyer present, public defenders allege ‘special treatment’

ByAbhijit

June 11, 2024
Trump interviewed with lawyer present, public defenders allege 'special treatment'

Donald Trump was interviewed by New York probation officials in a video conference on Monday (June 10)  that led to accusations of special treatment.

Trump had to be interviewed prior to his sentencing on July 11 following his criminal conviction because the interview report would help the judge decide the proper punishment.

A jury convicted Trump of falsifying business records at his own company in an attempt to buy the silence of people who might have told embarrassing stories about him during the 2016 presidential campaign. One $130,000 payment went to the adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Trump, which he denied.

Trump, who declined to testify at the trial, gave the video interview from his residence at  Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, in the presence of his lawyer, Todd Blanche.

The interview ended after less than a half-hour of reportedly routine questions and answers.

New York’s public defenders criticized what they said were “special arrangements” for Trump and urged the probation department to “ensure that all New Yorkers, regardless of income, status, or class, receive the same pre-sentencing opportunities”.

“All people convicted of crimes should be allowed counsel in their probation interview, not just billionaires,” they said in a statement. “

People convicted of crimes in New York are usually interviewed by probation officials unaccompanied by their lawyers.

Judge allowed lawyer’s presence

But Judge Merchan said in a letter on Friday that he would allow Blanche’s presence.

Former New York Supreme Court Judge Diane Kiesel said Trump would have caused a disruption had he come to the probation office in New York City for the interview.

“The press would be all over the building and the Secret Service would have to be there, too,” she said. “It makes more sense to do it this way.”

Probation interviews are conducted to help judges determine proper punishment for a crime.

Pre-sentencing reports include information about nearly every aspect of a convict’s life, including where and when they were born, their marriages, criminal history and financial means.

Trump claims that the criminal case was brought to damage his bid to regain the White House.

A New York Times/Siena College poll found that Trump’s lead over President Joe Biden narrowed from three to one point following his criminal conviction.

Meanwhile,  New York police are reportedly planning to cancel Trump’s licence to carry a gun as a result of his conviction.

Sources: BBC, The Guardian

Related Post

Entertainment Celebrity US politics

Lara Trump releases tribute song to first responders, panned on social media

September 3, 2024
US politics Celebrity Entertainment

The View host Ana Navarro roasts Megyn Kelly, calling her a dismal failure for attacking CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

August 30, 2024
Entertainment Celebrity US politics

Swifties for Kamala raise more than $120,000

August 29, 2024

You missed

Asia

China to raise retirement age for first time since 1978: Bid to counter shrinking workforce and ‘ease pressure on pension funds’

September 15, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

Xi says China should ‘strive’ to meet its 5 per cent growth target, sparking fears it won’t

September 15, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

Apple reducing dependence on China with iPhone 16 models made in India

September 15, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

China detains top investment bankers, others’ passports taken away

September 15, 2024 Abhijit