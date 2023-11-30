Lawyers defend Trump’s questioning of 2020 elections results

Donald Trump’s lawyers have been demanding that prosecutors turn over evidence related to voting irregularities saying that Trump was right to question the results of the 2020 election and did so in good faith.

The lawyers in a defense motion filed on November 27 said that foreign actors may have influenced the race and alleged that federal officials gave false assurances to the public about the security of the election.

“It was not unreasonable at the time, and certainly not criminal, for President Trump to disagree with officials now favored by the prosecution and to rely instead on the independent judgement that the American people elected him to use while leading the country.”

Lawyers – Strong support for Trump

The motion shows that Trump’s lawyers are hoping to sow seeds of doubt to a jury on the legitimacy of the race and that Trump’s questioning of the election process was justified.

This despite the fact that the Attorney General at the time and the Homeland Security Department’s cybersecurity arm said that it was the “the most secure in American history.”

The 37-page filing mentions Russian involvement in 2016 and the interference of countries like China and Iran. It says China sought to influence the election and alleges that a Russian cyber espionage campaign in 2019 and 2020 affected several federal government agencies.

The filing states, The Office cannot blame President Trump for public discord and distrust of the 2020 election results while refusing to turn over evidence that foreign actors stoked the very same flames that the Office identifies as inculpatory in the indictment.

Political Bias

“The Office cannot rely on selected guidance and judgments by officials it favors from the Intelligence Community and law enforcement while ignoring evidence of political bias in those officials decision-making as well as cyberattacks and other interference, both actual and attempted, that targeted critical infrastructure and election facilities before, during, and after the 2020 election.”

Trump’s lawyers allege that he was shielded from prosecution by presidential immunity at the time and the charge violates his First Amendment rights. The attorneys are therefore asking US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to dismiss the indictment.

