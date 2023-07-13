In delay of classified documents trial Trump hopes changes in legal landscape

Donald Trump demanded a delay of his trial on Monday for allegedly storing military secrets at his Mar-a-Lago resort, arguing that doing so while he is still a presidential contender would make it difficult to find an unbiased jury.

“Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants’ ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication,” attorneys for Trump and his personal aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta, said.

Trial delay, justice delayed?

District Court Judge Aileen Cannon is already debating whether to grant special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a trial to start in December 2023, which according to his team is strongly in the public interest.

The defense motion makes it obvious that Trump’s attorneys are opposed to any trial that would begin during the presidential election season, which will begin in earnest late this year, and states simply that this December is too soon to commence a trial and encourages Cannon not to set a trial date now.

Trump hopeful

The technique is consistent with the standard legal strategy of Mr Trump which is to drag out legal issues as long as possible in the hopes that the legal environment will change.

However, this time, it’s an attempt to avoid being charged with a crime, which would be the first time a former president has ever been prosecuted. If found guilty, he might face a significant jail sentence.

Additionally, if Trump wins the election, he would have the legal and constitutional means to thwart the attempts of the prosecution.

He would also be able to choose the Justice Department’s top officials, who would have the option of ending any ongoing criminal investigations.

