Trump org tops the most detested brand in America, Twitter is #4, poll reveals

In a recently released Axios Harris Poll, the Trump org came out as the most hated brand in America, followed by Meta, TikTok, and Twitter.

They are also the brands with the worst reputations in the U.S.

More than 16,000 Americans were surveyed by Harris Poll to rate the 100 organizations they thought were “most visible” in nine reputation-related criteria.

The “culture” and “ethics” categories were bad marks for Meta and Twitter, respectively. Each company recently experienced outrage from the public after firing thousands of employees by email. This was just one of several mounting scandals at Twitter, which Fidelity thinks is now only worth around one-third of the $44 billion Elon Musk purchased for it in October 2022.

TikTok ranked poorly in the categories of “citizenship” and “character,” as American politicians are worried about possible Chinese federal government influence on the app which has grown tremendously.

Trump Org “Most Hated”

Here’s the list of the brands with the worst reputations in America, according to the poll:

The Trump Org FTX Fox Corporation Twitter Meta Spirit Airlines TikTok

“Very Poor” overall score

The Trump org was ranked by Americans as having the worst public image in the nation. The only company on the list with a “very poor” overall score—the bottom tier—is this one.

The organization received particularly poor marks in the categories of “character,” “trust,” and “ethics.” The scores were released just a few days before former president Donald Trump, who oversaw the Trump Organization for many years, was accused of falsifying corporate records on 34 felony counts in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Who else?

Following its collapse in November 2022, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has the second-worst reputation among Americans.

The controversy grew after CNBC reported that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had improperly exchanged funds from borrower accounts, sparking a $1 billion class action lawsuit.

Prior to last month’s $785 million settlement of its defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems, Fox Corporation made the list for broadcasting the allegation that the 2020 election was rigged.

BP and Bitcoin, which were only two spots outside of the top 7, were likewise given “poor” rankings.

