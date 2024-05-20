;
Law US politics USA

Trump prepares for jury verdict in hush money case

ByGemma Iso

May 20, 2024
In a week where a New York jury may decide his legal fate, Donald Trump is preparing to secure voter loyalty, regardless of the justice system’s actions.

“This is their form of rigging the election,” Trump declared to National Rifle Association (NRA) members late Saturday, vowing to block gun control measures if he returns to the White House.

His speech at the NRA convention, which also addressed the contentious issue of abortion, marked the beginning of what promises to be a pivotal week.

The hush money trial against Trump is set to reach a crucial stage, with prosecutors and defense attorneys potentially delivering their final arguments to the jury as early as Tuesday.

The jury’s decision could significantly impact the 2024 presidential race between Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden. Already making history as the first former president to face a criminal indictment, a conviction would catapult American politics into uncharted territory.

To mitigate any negative legal developments, the Trump campaign has planned a series of events later in the week. His schedule includes a speech focused on the economy and inflation in New York City on Thursday, followed by an address at the Libertarian Party convention in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Trump is leveraging these appearances to discuss broader campaign themes such as living costs and opposition to Biden’s policies, while also emphasizing specific issues like gun rights. Simultaneously, he maintains that the legal actions against him are politically-driven.

“I’m able to speak to the people, and the people understand it,” Trump assured his supporters at the NRA event. He also voiced his frustration about the pending gag order in the hush money case, which has already resulted in $10,000 in fines and a threat of jail time for further violations.

As the nation watches, this week could define not only Trump’s political future but also set new precedents in American legal and political landscapes.

