Trump Sneakers: Stepping into fashion industry to pay for legal fees?

ByGemma Iso

February 19, 2024
Former President Donald Trump has stepped into the footwear game with gusto, unveiling his line of tennis shoes named Trump Sneakers at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia.

With a gleam in his eye, Trump expressed his long-held desire for this venture, highlighting the collaborative effort behind the creation. “I have some incredible people that work with me on things and they came up with this … and I think it’s gonna be a big success,” he announced to the crowd.

In what seems like a strategic move to engage younger supporters, Trump emphasized the importance of youth and Sneaker Con in his remarks, drawing both cheers and occasional boos from the audience. The line, aptly named Trump Sneakers, has already opened for preorders online, featuring three distinct styles: high-tops, red laceless athletic shoes, and white laceless athletic shoes.

Among the collection, the standout “Never Surrender High Top Sneaker,” adorned with a prominent “T” emblem, carries a price tag of $399, while the athletic shoes, bearing a “T” and the number 45, are priced at $199. Purchasers will also receive extra laces and a Trump “superhero charm” with each pair.

Sneakes, perfumes, and colognes

But the sneaker line isn’t the only product bearing the Trump name. The website also offers “Victory47” perfume and cologne for $99 each. It’s worth noting that these sales are conducted independently of Trump’s presidential campaign or the Trump Organization, with CIC Ventures LLC holding the license to sell the products.

This move into footwear isn’t Trump’s first foray into licensing his name and image for commercial purposes. In recent years, he dipped his toes into the world of NFT trading cards.

As sneakers continue to transcend their athletic origins, becoming status symbols embraced by figures from various walks of life, it’s clear that Trump’s latest venture is more than just a fashion statement—it’s a step into the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary culture and modern politics.

