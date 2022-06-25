TVB hit by pandemic, filming projects delayed

- Advertisement -

The fifth wave of the pandemic in Hong Kong has resulted in delays in several film projects. Stars such as Kalok Chow, Crystal Fung and Nancy Wu have all been infected with Covid-19 as TVB City undergoes full sanitisation.

With cases on the rise in the last few days, Hong Kong seems to be on the threshold of a sixth wave of the pandemic. Rumour has it that some 20 cast and crew of TVB’s drama Happy Ever After?, have also contracted Covid-19. Among them, its main cast Yoyo Chen and Lai Lok Yi.

The producer of Happy Ever After?, however denied the rumours saying that TVB would handle the issue. He also said that filming has not stopped but has been delayed due to the producers being unable to find suitable shooting locations as a result of the surge in cases.

He anticipates filming to be completed in mid July. In addition Lai Lok Yi also issued a statement to say that he was feeling fine and thanked his fans for their concern. He added that he had not seen any of the cast falling ill and filming was scheduled on June 23.

Another cast member, Him Law said that the series was not currently filming scenes in which he is featured because it splits screen time between three couples.

“I haven’t been at work for awhile, so I’m pretty sure I’m fine. I’ve been resting at home and will resume work in a few days. I haven’t heard of the news, so I will have to clarify with the crew about the current situation.”

Similarly another actor in the same series, Joey Law added that he isn’t sure about what has been happening as he hasn’t been to work for the last few days but said he was feeling very healthy.