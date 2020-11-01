Home Asia Featured News Two killed, five injured in Canada stabbing spree

Two killed, five injured in Canada stabbing spree

Reports said that the man was dressed in medieval costume and armed with a "bladed weapon."

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth AsiaIndia

, Nov. 1 — Two persons were killed and at least five others injured as an unidentified man in his 20s went on a stabbing spree in Quebec City in the Canadian province of Quebec on Saturday night.

The suspect was taken into custody by local enforcement at approximately 1 am local time on Sunday.

According to local media reports, the rampage occurred near the Chateau Frontenac, on rue des Ramparts in the city.

There’s no word as yet on a possible motive for the . Quebec is the -speaking province of . The stabbing follows similar in the past few weeks in by Islamic radicals, and some Quebecers have been coming out to support over the attacks there.

The Service de police de la Ville de Quebec, the city’s police department, warned residents to avoid the Parliament Hill area and asked them to remain inside.

“We still ask the citizens of Quebec City to stay inside with the doors locked because an is still underway,” the department said in a tweet in French.

Reports said that the man was dressed in medieval costume and armed with a “bladed weapon.”

Those injured in the incident were taken to a local for .

