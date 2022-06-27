TXT breaks multiple records with Minisode 2:Thursday’s Child album

- Advertisement -

TXT is breaking records with its new album “Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” becoming the first K-pop album to be in the top 60 of the Billboard 200 for four consecutive weeks.

For the week ending on June 18, TXT’s latest mini album was at No.59 on the Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart. Not only is the album the first K-pop album of the year to chart for four weeks in the top 60 of the Billboard 200, but it is also the first to spend four weeks in the top 100.

TXT which is short for Tomorrow X Together is making waves on several other Billboard charts this week. After topping the World Albums chart for three weeks in a row, “Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” came in at No. 2 in its fifth consecutive week. The mini album also held steady at No. 5 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and ranked No. 6 on the Top Album Sales chart. It was also No.33 on Billboard’s Artist 100.

The South Korean boy band was formed by Big Hit Music and comprises of five members, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai.

They made their debut on March 4, 2019 with the extended play (EP) The Dream Chapter: Star. The album debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time. The group’s lead single Crown shot to number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart.

The group’s early commercial success earned them several new artist awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.