Here are the types of women to avoid in the dating world

If you want to have a good relationship with a woman there are some characters that you need to steer completely clear of. Here are some ‘dangerous types’ that you should avoid altogether.

Women on the rebound

Some women need to consistently be in a relationship no matter what. She will drop you the moment she finds someone better or for what she considers an ‘upgrade’. What she really fears is being alone even for short periods of time.

The girl who drinks too much

At the outset this may seem like an obvious choice to avoid. But very often men or women can be drawn to this sort of personality because they seem like the life of the party after they’ve had a few drinks. She may be fun to hang around with at a party but she won’t be a supportive life partner.

She has no ambitions of goals in life

This type of woman just depends on someone all her life, her family, her husband, her boyfriend someone or other to pick up the pieces for her. She has no interest in working or furthering her career. It’s all about scrounging off people.

Designer Barbie

Everything has to be designer and she is obsessed with fashion and can spend what would cost a year’s salary on a handbag. It’s fine is she is earning the money to do this but if she is looking to do this on someone else’s salary watch out. Alarm bells should be ringing.

The people pleaser

This woman projects herself to be selfless and a people pleaser but she is stuffing her own feelings down all the time but it cannot last because she is holding in a lot of anger and volatility.

The drama queen, needy, childish woman

Again an obvious type to steer clear of however she may come across as a damsel in distress and you may want to help or be drawn to be her knight in shining armour. She needs attention all the time. May act out or behave inappropriately to get you to notice her and needs reassurance 24/7. It’s all very likely that she’s texting 10 other people at the same time for the same attention.

