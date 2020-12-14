U.S. may see a serious bend in COVID-19 cases by summer

- Advertisement -

The end of a gloomy year across the world is coming with big hopes that the vaccines will end the pandemic. But in the U.S. they expect the death toll to surpass 500,000 by March.

This is what the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent global health research centre at the University of Washington, says.

And the U.S. will only be able to relax the stringent COVID-19 rules after the country reaches the second half of 2021.

With plans by President-elect Joe Biden to make fighting the virus spread the priority of his government and President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed a success, the U.S. is already talking of the end of the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

NBC News says help is on the way with the first vaccines making its way to patients in the United States.

The news outlet believes the U.S. will turn the tide of the pandemic in 2021 with imminent vaccine rollouts, greater availability of treatments, and social changes.

The U.S. intends to distribute enough vaccine to immunise 20 million people in December, 30 million people in January, and an additional 50 million people could be vaccinated by March.

Under Operation Warp Speed, a total of 40.5 million doses could be available by the end of 2020, which is enough to vaccinate just over 20 million people. For full protection, each person will need two doses of vaccine.

- Advertisement -

NBC says that is 18 million doses from Moderna and 22.5 million from Pfizer.

LENGTHY PROCESS

While all countries across the globe are watching the progress of the vaccine roll-out in the U.K. and in the U.S., experts warn defeating the virus is a lengthy process.

In the U.S. the goal is to immunise the entire country, but estimates show at least 70% of the population should get the vaccine to make a major dent in the pandemic.

American experts say they are talking of months, and over 400 million doses to get the vaccines to over 200 million people.

- Advertisement -

Some experts are saying the country can reach that target by summer, and then only it could see the curve of the epidemic start to bend.