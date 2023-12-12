UK reports alarming rise in whooping cough

Another wave of illness is coming down in the UK, and it’s more alarming than anyone thought.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently reported that England and Wales are particularly experiencing a concerning rise in a disease called ‘pertussis’, most commonly known as whooping cough.

The agency revealed that the number of cases of whooping cough soared by up to 250 per cent from last year. The verified cases of the illness were also recorded to be 716 between July and November this year, which was found to be around threefold greater than the same time frame in 2022.

This has prompted UK officials to issue health alerts and warnings in the locations, urging their citizens to become aware that the respiratory tract infection is circulating.

Dr. Gayatri Amirthalingam, a consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, stated to The Guardian earlier this week, stating that the cases have considerably gone down during the pandemic era because of the lockdown and quarantine measures; however, now their report suggests that the disease is on the rise once again.

What is whooping cough dangerous?

Whooping cough is caused by a bacterial infection that can seriously harm the breathing tubes and lungs. It’s very contagious and can last for up to three months, earning it the nickname “100-day cough.”

Once caught, it causes cold-like symptoms such as a sore throat, runny or stuffed-up nose, low-grade fever (less than 100.4°F), and an unpleasant cough, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These symptoms may linger for up to two weeks before progressing to recurring episodes of violent coughing and choking, followed by a high-pitched “whoop” sound on inhalation and vomiting. They may also feel exhausted and have difficulties breathing following the coughing fit.

While older children and adults can also catch the disease, it’s especially dangerous and fatal to infants because if the symptoms aren’t detected early on and proper medications aren’t taken to stop it from progressing, they may develop complications like repeated vomiting, weight loss, pneumonia, brain damage, and death.

