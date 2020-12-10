Home Asia Featured News UK signs Singapore trade deal as EU talks falter

The agreement largely replicates an existing EU-Singapore agreement and will cover more than 17 billion pounds ($22 billion) in trade

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he attends the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) during a hybrid, socially distanced session at the House of Commons in London on December 2, 2020. - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday hailed UK approval for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine as "fantastic" news that would help life get back to normal. "It's the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the moving again," he said, after regulators gave the green light in a first. (Photo by JESSICA TAYLOR / various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / UK PARLIAMENT " - NO USE FOR ENTERTAINMENT, SATIRICAL, MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - EDITORS NOTE THE IMAGE HAS BEEN DIGITALLY ALTERED AT SOURCE TO OBSCURE VISIBLE DOCUMENTS

Asia
Britain on Thursday signed a free- with , giving a key foothold in as it seeks to forge its own path after leaving the European Union, while talks on a post-Brexit deal stumble.

The agreement largely replicates an existing EU-Singapore agreement, with the city-state’s trade ministry saying it will cover more than 17 billion pounds ($22 billion) in trade.

It removes tariffs, gives both countries access to each other’s markets in services and cuts non-tariff barriers in electronics, cars and vehicle parts, pharmaceutical products, medical devices and renewable energy generation, the ministry said.

Duties will be eliminated by November 2024, the same timeline as the pact between the EU and Singapore, a former British colony that maintains close links with London.

The agreement “provides British businesses a platform to access opportunities in the region through Singapore”, Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing said as he signed the deal with his British counterpart Liz Truss.

the significant benefits to our respective businesses, the (deal) is a strong statement against protectionism and nativism,” Chan said, adding it will be “crucial in ensuring a strong and resilient post- recovery for the ”.

Britain signed its first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan in October, but Thursday’s agreement is its first with a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The 10-country bloc is home to 650 million people and — prior to the -induced downturn — had enjoyed rapid economic in recent years.

The deal came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave themselves until Sunday to decide on the future of post-Brexit negotiations, following a three-hour dinner that left the two sides “far apart”.

Britain and the EU are running out of time to reach an agreement on a future trading relationship before the end of a post-Brexit transition period at the end of the year.

© Agence France-Presse

