umany-apologises-and-withdraws-facebook-posting-on-agong

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 12 — The of Malaya Association of New (Umany) has withdrawn a post deemed critical of the and issued an apology.

In a statement today, Umany said had reached the decision after discussions with several constitutional experts.

The student union added that it wished “to affirm our adherence to the constitutional monarchy system in and respect the role of Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the Constitution”.

“We would like to apologise to Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the public for our lack of thorough understanding of the Constitution,” they said in a statement to the press.

Umany reiterated that the post was for the purposes of discussion and that no malicious damage or sedition was ever intended.

In the same statement, it also urged the to stop all and investigations under the Sedition Act and Communications and Multimedia Act.

“As the Sedition Act and Communications and Multimedia Act are in fact archaic and draconian laws that trample on of speech, we call upon the to halt all investigations and possible prosecutions under these Acts, and urge the government to repeal the draconian laws immediately in order to safeguard of speech for every citizen,” it said.

On November 8, the reported Bukit Aman CID deputy director ( and Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid as saying that the were investigating the Umany president under the Sedition Act over the posting.

Meanwhile, the of Malaya was also previously reported to be conducting its own investigations into the post entitled “Yang di-Pertuan Agong should not intervene in national affairs” which was shared on Umany’s Facebook page on October 30.

