Umno: No change in Perak Perikatan govt despite PPBM leader's ouster as MB

We decided that the Perak Perikatan Nasional that involves elected representatives from Umno, PAS and PPBM will continue to be defended

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Asia
KUALA LUMPUR — In its supreme council meeting tonight, decided to defend its current partnership with PAS and Parti Pribumi (PPBM) in Perak for the continuation of the state Perikatan Nasional (PN) .

“The Umno supreme council meeting has discussed the political scenario in Perak.

“We decided that the Perak Perikatan Nasional that involves elected representatives from Umno, PAS and PPBM will continue to be defended,” said Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan in a brief statement after the meeting ended.

The Umno supreme council meeting was held at its national headquarters in Menara Dato Onn here. started at 8:30pm and ended after just an hour, about 9.30pm.

Among the supreme council members spotted exiting the building were Kepala Batas MP Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican at about 9:40pm, together with former second minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Others, like Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman, information chief Shahril Hamdan, Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Perlis Umno chief Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim followed later.

The supreme council members approached by journalists waved off commenting on their discussion.

Perak Umno chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad has been nominated to be the state’s next mentri besar also declined comment when he exited about 9.45pm.

Wearing a patterned blue , the Kota Tampan assemblyman thanked newsmen before hurrying off towards his car.

Prior to the Umno statement, political observers had been optimistic of a possible bipartisan being formed in Perak, especially after the state DAP chapter said it was open to negotiations with its old nemesis.

