United Kingdom’s most expensive property on sale for $221 million

UK’s most expensive property is now on sale. According to Architecture Design, the private residence looks more like an apartment or condominium complex than an actual single home.

The mansion at 2-8a Rutland Gate has 45 rooms overlooking Hyde Park and it recently went on sale for $221 million according to the Guardian.

Originally the massive home was built as four separate homes in the 1830s but was converted to a single home in the 1980s.

In 2020, it was purchased for the sum of $232 million by Cheung Chung-kiu, the founder and chairman of CC Land Holdings. However, according to the Financial Times, the property is currently owned by the founder and majority shareholder of The Evergrande Group.

The property is currently somewhat run down and in need of extensive renovations, including excavation of the basement and repairing parts of the façade. The home was bought in a dilapidated state but it used to have ornate molding and gold-leaf accents.

The home has been owned by some of the most affluent people in the world including a Saudi prince and a Lebanese prime minister. A source said that Middle Eastern royal families and super-rich American investors had been among those who made inquiries.

The 62,000 square foot home is located in Knightsbridge. It is just a walk away from Harrods which is owned by Qatar Holdings.

It includes an indoor swimming pool, underground parking garage and a bunch of elevators. The 45 rooms are spread are spread across seven stories.

Other super expensive homes around the world include the Casa Del Sole mansion which is the most expensive property in Dubai. It was sold for AED302.5 million.

The mansion is still partly under construction and features eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. The mansion will also include a gym, cinema, bowling alley, jacuzzi and basement car par for 15 vehicles.

