American Universities Providing Tampons in Male Bathrooms 

It may come as a surprise to see tampons in male restrooms, as they are typically associated with individuals who were born biologically female and use them during their menstrual cycle. Recently, a right-wing Twitter page called Libs of TikTok claimed that Vanderbilt University has launched a program to provide women’s sanitary pads in male bathrooms.

This claim was met with responses from others who reported similar initiatives being carried out by other universities. The whole idea towards providing menstrual products in male restrooms represents an effort to make these products more accessible and remove any stigma associated with menstruation.

Received this from a follower. Tampons in the men’s bathroom in Vanderbilt University 🤡 pic.twitter.com/g8Re773P06 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2023

The initiative for menstrual equality gained traction in 2022, leading to the state of Oregon taking steps to promote menstrual equity by providing sanitary pads and tampons in men’s bathrooms in public schools and colleges. This move aimed to address the issue of limited access to menstrual products and promote a more inclusive environment for all individuals.

Reactions towards universities offering tampons for men

Or the photo is from a woman’s restroom. Or a unisex bathroom and everyone is needing this to be a much larger and insidious event. But that is the entire point of Libs of TikTok isn’t it? — Fenwick 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇺🇦 (@Lawdemigod) February 1, 2023

The clash of liberals vs conservatives are at a boiling point under this post. Some are applauding the university for offering these products in the men’s bathrooms as trans-men can often still have their periods.

Please tell us what men are supposed to do with these, tape them to their foreheads? — USA Patriot (@LoveUSA420) February 2, 2023

There is a political divide over the issue of offering free menstrual products in public facilities, with some liberal individuals claiming that conservatives are against it. However, some conservatives have stated their opposition on the basis that men have no need for tampons. Additionally, a significant portion of conservatives do not acknowledge the gender identity of transgender individuals.

it's for the trans men… cuz you know, they tend to still have periods. — Toraoh (@ToraohTheisant) February 2, 2023

There are some who made jokes about the situation claiming that if a man were to release blood from their bodies, it would highly mean that they would need to visit the emergency room. Others joked that the guys who are enrolled in the university should steal these tampons and give it to their girlfriends as a means to recoup some of their tuition fees back.

Why? People with penises can pee in toilets. I’ve never been attacked by a trans, but I can’t say the same for straight males. — peasmuckle (@peasmuckle) February 2, 2023

A conservative online commentator suggested that the next step in the discussion around menstrual products and public facilities would be the installation of urinals in women’s restrooms. This statement was met with agreement from some individuals who believe that even trans women, who identify as female, still possess male anatomy.

This topic is one of the most discussed problems among the liberals and conservatives. Many are trying to be inclusive, but at the same time are not comfortable with sharing a bathroom among transgendered people. Be that as it may, the world is currently facing bigger problems such as climate change, wars and poverty.

