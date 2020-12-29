Home Celebrity US actress Loughlin released from prison

US actress Loughlin released from prison

Actress Felicity Huffman of "Desperate Housewives" fame was released in October 2019 from the same prison after serving 11 days of a two-week sentence for her role in the scam

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

CelebrityInternational
- Advertisement -

American actress Lori Loughlin was released from on Monday after serving a two-month sentence for her part in a scam to secure spots for privileged at prestigious universities, authorities said.

The 56-year-old known from her role as Aunt Becky in the 1980s-90s hit sitcom “Full House” had entered a low-security federal prison in Dublin, some 30 miles east of San Francisco, on October 30.

Actress of “Desperate ” fame was released in October 2019 from the same prison after serving 11 days of a two-week sentence for her role in the scam.

Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among some 50 people indicted over the elaborate scam.

- Advertisement -

She and her husband were sentenced by a federal judge in August after having pleaded guilty.

The pair admitted to paying $500,000 to gain admission for their two daughters to the of Southern as recruits to the rowing crew team — a sport neither had ever trained in.

Loughlin was also sentenced to two years of supervised release, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli, 57, described by prosecutors as the more active participant of the duo, was sentenced to five months, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

- Advertisement -

He began serving his sentence on November 19 at the Lompoc prison near Barbara, .

The ringleader behind the college admissions scam, William “Rick” Singer, authorities say was paid about $25 million to bribe coaches and university administrators, has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing, expected sometime next year.

© Agence -Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Christmas celebrated under pandemic’s shadow

Christmas festivities began Friday, with hundreds of millions across the world under coronavirus restrictions celebrating a pared-down version of...
Read more
Featured News

Singapore’s Covid-19 Christmas economics

Kuala Lampur, Dec. 27 -- There's no snow. No real sleigh bells. And no one's roasting anything by an...
Read more
Featured News

Foreigners shake up Egypt’s belly dancing scene

by Menna Zaki At a Cairo wedding hall, Russian belly dancer Anastasia Biserova shimmied to the dance floor in a...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram