International US-China trade relations in 'difficult' stage: Tai

US-China trade relations in ‘difficult’ stage: Tai

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 19, 2021, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks to South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo at the beginning of the 6th Korea-US FTA (Free Trade Agreement) Joint Committee in Seoul. - Tai said her team will "engage robustly" with China in ongoing talks over Beijing's commitments to buy American goods under a deal signed under former president Donald Trump. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)
By AFP
- Advertisement -

Trade relations between Washington and Beijing are at a “difficult” stage but President Biden’s administration is committed to protecting the US economy from negative impacts of China’s policies, the top American trade official said Monday.

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai said her team will “engage robustly” with China in ongoing talks over Beijing’s commitments to buy American goods under a deal signed under former president Donald Trump.

“We’re in a very difficult stage of this trade relationship,” Tai said, adding that “the conversations are not easy.”

The two countries signed a so-called “phase one” agreement in January 2020, in which Beijing pledged to increase its purchases of American products and services by at least $200 billion over 2020 and 2021.

- Advertisement 1-

But amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Beijing has fallen fall short of those targets.

Calling the relationship “one of the defining issues we work on,” Tai said she has started the “step one” discussions with China on the trade deal but they have not yielded results as yet.

The administration’s broader aim is to “defend the American economy, our workers and our businesses from the negative impacts” of China’s nonmarket policies, she said in a fireside chat with the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association.

Biden recently said he is not yet ready to remove the tariffs his predecessor imposed in 2018 on Chinese products worth $370 billion, citing “unfair” trade practices.

In her comments Monday, Tai also said she is “heartened” by the prospects of reforming the World Trade Organization.

She pointed to a “universal commitment… that the WTO as an institution is important, and deserves our attention.”

The Trump administration paralyzed the WTO’s dispute resolution body, but Tai pledged the US would take a leadership role in the reform effort.

“We might have different visions about what we would like the WTO to be specifically, but let’s engage in that process,” she said.

© Agence France-Presse

0
0
votes
Article Rating
- Advertisement -
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
International2209Celebrity952Entertainment935Lifestyle933World684Asia583US202COVID 19165Health & Fitness94Malaysia93UK68Business & Economy62Fashion47Asia Pacific37Opinion14
Trump198COVID-19174Donald Trump144China137India130Politics96Hong Kong69US59Malaysia55vaccine43Indonesia38Japan35BTS34Australia30Joe Biden29
- Advertisement -
0 0 votes
Article Rating
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
MORE STORIES

UK’s PM ‘sorry’ for ‘partygate’ findings, vows to stay on

*