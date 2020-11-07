us-election-2020:-jill-biden’s-‘you-are-fired’-video-goes-viral,-people-turn-her-words-into-hashtag

Home Asia Featured News US Election 2020: Jill 's 'You Are Fired' video goes viral, people...

, Nov. 7 — As counting of votes for Election continues, people from all over the world are taking to Twitter to share various posts. Amid that, a video by Dr Jill , wife of Democratic presidential nominee , has captured people’s attention. Shared originally on November 3, the video is now going .

In the video, Dr Biden is seen asking people to vote. During her speech, she says, “Are you ready to tell , you are fired.” People soon started sharing all sorts of posts by turning the words “You are fired” into a hashtag. gained even more popularity after a fan account of Jill Biden shared her video with the caption, “Can we Get 10k Replies with #YouAreFired , Let’s make a trend.”

Take a look at the post Jill Biden shared:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 2.4 lakh views. has also collected tons of responses from people. Twitter is now flooded with memes and reactions which people are sharing using the hashtag #YouAreFired. Some tweeple are simply using the hashtag in their .

The race for the White House has come down to the few remaining states where the counting is still going on. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes or more to win. Currently, Joe Biden is leading with 264 and Donald has 214.

