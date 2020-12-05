US ends China-funded exchange programs, calls them ‘propaganda tools’

Home International ends China-funded exchange programs, calls them 'propaganda tools'

The termination is the latest reflection of President Donald 's sharply antagonistic relationship with China

AFP
International
The US State Department said Friday was terminating five Chinese-funded exchange programs with the , calling them tools for Beijing.

Secretary of State said in a statement that these programs, conducted under a US law called the MECEA that permits American government employees to using foreign government funds, were “disguised as ‘cultural exchanges.'”

“While other programs funded under the auspices of the MECEA are mutually beneficial, the five programs in question are fully funded and operated by the PRC government as soft propaganda tools,” Pompeo said, referring to the People’s Republic of .

“They provide carefully curated access to Chinese Communist Party officials, not to the Chinese people, do not enjoy freedoms of speech and assembly.”

The termination is the latest reflection of President Donald ’s sharply antagonistic relationship with China.

Under Trump, the US launched a with Beijing, has challenged Beijing’s territorial ambitions in disputed Asian waters, criticized its crackdown on freedoms in and blamed China’s handling of the initial for the now engulfing the globe.

