US Justice Department to ask judge to force Google to sell Chrome to end search monopoly

In a bold move that could reshape the tech industry, the US Department of Justice plans to ask a federal judge to force Google to sell off its Chrome web browser, marking the most aggressive antitrust action against a technology giant since the government’s failed attempt to break up Microsoft Corp. two decades ago.

The Justice Department will present its recommendations to Federal Judge Amit Mehta on Wednesday (November 20), following his August ruling that Google illegally monopolized the search market, reports Bloomberg. The proposal targets Chrome, which currently controls 61% of the US browser market, as a crucial gateway that helps Google maintain its search dominance.

The antitrust measures extend beyond the Chrome divestiture. Justice Department officials want Google to license its search engine results and data, while giving websites greater control over how their content is used in Google’s AI products. The proposal would also require Google to separate its Android operating system from its search engine and Play Store, which are currently sold as a bundle.

Google pushes back

Google has pushed back strongly against these measures. Lee-Anne Mulholland, the company’s vice president of regulatory affairs, characterized the Justice Department’s approach as a “radical agenda” that would harm consumers, developers, and American technological leadership at a critical time.

Google’s integration of AI into its search engine has also drawn scrutiny, adds Bloomberg. The company’s “AI Overviews,” which summarize search results, have been criticized by publishers for reducing web traffic and advertising revenue.

To address these concerns, antitrust officials are expected to propose stricter controls over how Google uses third-party content for AI training and display.

The DOJ’s proposals aim to open the market for rival search engines, enhance competition in AI, and curb Google’s influence in digital advertising.

Far-reaching implications

The case, which began under the Trump administration and continues under President Biden, could have far-reaching implications for both the search market and the emerging AI industry. While some analysts view a forced Chrome sale as unlikely, potential buyers could include AI companies like OpenAI, which might use the browser to expand its reach and advertising capabilities.

The battle over Chrome highlights its importance to Google’s business model. The browser allows the company to track signed-in users’ activity and target advertisements more effectively, generating substantial revenue. Google has also been using Chrome to promote Gemini, its flagship AI product.

Judge Mehta will consider these proposals during a two-week hearing in April, with a final ruling expected by August 2025. Google has already announced its intention to appeal the underlying antitrust ruling. The news has impacted Google’s stock, with shares falling as much as 1.8% to $172.16 in late trading on Monday (November 18), despite being up 25% for the year.