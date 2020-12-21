Home International COVID-19 looking 'very carefully' at new variant

US looking ‘very carefully’ at new virus variant

An official warned the situation will "get worse" before it gets better, citing a surge after Thanksgiving and the coming year-end holidays

Social distancing is now the norm - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Pacopac

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID-19
- Advertisement -

US authorities are looking “very carefully” into the virus variant spreading in the , top officials said Sunday, while indicating that a ban on UK was not currently in the cards.

The news came as a US expert recommended those aged 75 and older should be the next vaccinated against the virus, along with 30 million “frontline essential workers,” including teachers, grocery store employees and police.

Addressing the virus variant, Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor to the government’s Operation Warp Speed program, told ’s “State of the Union” that US officials “don’t know yet” if is in the country.

“We are, of course… looking very carefully into this,” including at the National Institutes of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said.

- Advertisement -

At the moment, he said, no strain of the virus appears to be resistant to the vaccines available.

“This particular variant in the UK, I think, is very unlikely to have escaped the immunity,” Slaoui said.

“I don’t think there’s any reason for alarm right now,” agreed Admiral Brett Giroir, the US official overseeing coronavirus , when asked about the new variant on ABC’s “The Week.”

Asked whether was likely to follow the example of European countries that have suspended flights from the , Giroir replied: “I really don’t believe we need to do that yet.”

- Advertisement -

Nearly eight million more Covid-19 vaccine doses are to ship across the United States on Monday, Slaoui told CNN — two million of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 5.9 million of the shot that was greenlighted on Friday.

The first Moderna shot was “most likely to be tomorrow morning,” he said.

Outbreak may get worse
The US Centers for Disease Control says 2.8 million vaccine doses were distributed over the past week, while 556,208 doses were administered.

While Vice President Mike Pence has done so publicly, and President-elect Joe Biden is to do so Monday, President Donald Trump has so far not indicated he will take the vaccine any time soon.

- Advertisement -

With vaccine scepticism a concern, Giroir encouraged Trump to do so for his own health — “and also to generate more confidence among the people follow him so closely.”

More than 316,000 people have been killed by Covid-19 in the United States, with new daily regularly topping 200,000 and hovering at around 3,000 people every 24 hours.

With vaccines on the move, there is light at the end of the tunnel — but Slaoui warned the situation will “get worse” before it gets better, citing a surge after Thanksgiving and the coming year-end holidays.

Later in the day, a US Centers for Disease Control advisory voted to recommend which groups should be in the of vaccinations after initial doses focused on frontline health-care workers and the elderly in nursing homes.

It recommended “frontline essential workers” along with those over the age of 75.

The panel estimates there are some 30 million people in the frontline essential worker’s category, ranging from teachers to postal workers, police and firefighters.

A following phase would see those between 65 and 74 years old along with other essential workers among those receiving doses, according to the recommendations.

The will later decide whether to adopt the recommendations, while individual states can ultimately choose how to distribute their shots.

© Agence France-Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

‘Mission Impossible’ star Tom Cruise lashes out at film crew for breaking Covid-19 SOP in leaked audio tirade

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 16 -- Hollywood star Tom Cruise is trending on Twitter after an audio of the actor...
Read more
Featured News

Lab-grown meat to make historic debut at Singapore restaurant

Lab-grown chicken meat will make its debut at a Singapore restaurant in a culinary first this weekend after the...
Read more
Featured News

After spike in Covid-19 clusters, govt issues new SOPs for temporary dorms to house workers at construction sites

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 15 -- The Housing and Local Government Ministry has come up with new standard operating procedure...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram