US surveillance reforms in disarray with Biden

The Biden Administration wants to extend warrantless surveillance powers through the court instead of Congress, sparking concerns about spying reforms.

Privacy advocates are up in arms following news that the Biden administration is pushing for a year-long extension of warrantless spying authority, bypassing Congress and sparking fury among bipartisan reformers.

As reported by The New York Times, this decision comes after House Republicans unexpectedly canceled votes on proposed changes to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which allows U.S. agencies to spy on non-citizens abroad but often sweeps up Americans’ communications.

Senator Ron Wyden blasted the move. He emphasized the importance of protecting Americans’ rights while maintaining national security.

Representative Zoe Lofgren echoed Wyden’s concerns, denouncing the administration’s attempt to sidestep the legislative process in favor of extending surveillance powers without reforms.

Surveillance reforms

With Section 702 set to expire in April, the Biden administration argues that letting it lapse would pose a national security risk. However, reform advocates dispute this claim, highlighting the need for safeguards to prevent government overreach.

Last month, hopes for reform were dashed when House Speaker Mike Johnson halted votes on amendments to Section 702 legislation. His move, seemingly driven by national security concerns, drew criticism for undermining efforts to rein in warrantless surveillance.

As the Justice Department seeks an extension through the FISA Court, reformers are doubling down on their demands for change. They insist on requiring warrants for collecting Americans’ data and closing loopholes that allow government agencies to obtain private information from commercial sources.

Elizabeth Goitein of the Brennan Center for Justice slammed the administration’s maneuver as a blatant disregard for congressional oversight and democratic principles, accusing officials of trying to slip through extended surveillance powers without proper scrutiny.

As the debate rages on, the battle between national security and civil liberties intensifies, with the Biden administration’s move drawing sharp criticism and calls for urgent reform.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Article written by Jara