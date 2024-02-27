USA women’s Olympic gymnastics squad, including Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Kayla Di Cello

Consistent Olympic success has carved quite a legacy of victory in the world of US women’s gymnastics. Their consistent excellence is embodied by the 2012 London team, dubbed the “Fierce Five,” and the 2016 Rio squad, dubbed the “Final Five.” These tag names captivate audiences around the world by symbolizing not just domination but also the cohesion of a formidable team.

The pinnacle of an athlete’s career will take place at the Paris Olympics, which will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024. As participants work hard to satisfy the demanding qualification standards, the days leading up to the event are full of excitement and expectation. Only the best earn their coveted seats in this esteemed competition that takes place every four years. The road to the Olympics in Paris is a never-ending strive for perfection rather than just winning, representing the height of human achievement.

Former Olympians Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and Suni Lee are a few of the athletes hoping to make the five-person team.

Who we believe will qualify for the US gymnastics squad at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is as follows:

Leanne Wong

Shilese Jones

Suni Lee

Simone Biles

Kayla DiCello

The “Fierce Five,” the US women’s gymnastics team created history by winning an Olympic gold medal at the London Games. They were the second artistic gymnastics team to do so. Gymnastics will never be the same after Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber’s incredible skills came together in a demonstration of unmatched skill and perseverance. Their victory is remembered as a proud moment in American sports history and speaks to their unrelenting quest of perfection.

The 2016 American women’s gymnastics team, dubbed the “Final Five,” won the gold in the team competition in a stunning victory. Unmatched talent was displayed by Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Aly Raisman.

