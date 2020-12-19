vaginal-weightlifting:-malaysian-expert-highlights-ways-to-lift-with-vagina-for-better-sexual-arousal

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 18 — Weightlifting has always been the practice to tone your biceps, chest, legs, abs and even the buttocks.

So why not insert and hang a weight from your vagina to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles?

Well, that’s the thought process behind the art of vaginal weightlifting, which may not be so heard of by many.

According to sexologist and sexual health practitioner Dr Rachael Winston, vaginal weightlifting is a pelvic floor exercise similar to Kegels, where a person lifts and squeezes objects to tighten their pelvic floor muscles, enhance their sexual experiences, and improve their core following confinement.

- Advertisement -

Although the practice is not very common, Dr Winston said vaginal weightlifting was actually based on an ancient Taoist practice in which women used many decades ago to strengthen the pelvic floor and increase sexual pleasure.

However, she said it is always important to ensure it’s done using the proper technique and to check with a doctor before starting such exercises as the safety of it is still very unclear.

“Although vaginal lifting does have its benefit, it is important to consult a doctor before starting the exercise as it is important to use proper techniques and your body’s limit.”

If you can’t wait to jump on the bandwagon, Dr Winston said vaginal weightlifting can be done using vaginal weights such as cones (tampon-shaped weights) or Jade (Yoni) eggs which can be bought online.

- Advertisement -

“Weights like this usually come in a variety of six different weights in a pack, ranging from about 20 to 100 grams.

“It is always advisable to start from the lighter weights and gradually increase it.”

Dr Winston, however, warned the weightlifters to keep track of the number of times they train their vagina as a prolonged contraction of the muscles could lead to future pelvic floor complications.

How to practice?

- Advertisement -

To perform the exercise, Dr Winston said one may insert a weight into her vagina and tie an object onto the other end to lift and squeeze it.

For safe insertion, she said silicone-free lubricants can be used and the weights can be inserted using the same method as a tampon insertion or by lying over the back with one leg lifted (non-tampon users).

She said the string of the object should always be outside the vagina at all times, which serves as an indicator to ensure the object is not pushed too far in.

Once this is done you may start doing three sets of 12 repetitions, about two to three times a week.

Dr Winston said vaginal weightlifting is usually done by lifting and squeezing the weight for five seconds, alternating with another five seconds of relaxation.

“This can be done while lying on either side or while standing up.

“It is important to ensure that the contraction and relaxation process should not last longer than five seconds as it can lead to an increased risk of pelvic floor dysfunction.”

She also noted that when performing vaginal weight-lifting, it is always important to ensure proper hygiene techniques are maintained.

“Always make sure both hands as well as the vaginal tool is washed with soap and cleaned before use.

“It is always important to start off with the lightest weight and gradually progress to a heavier size over time.”

Its benefits

Just like most workouts, vaginal weightlifting can help increase blood flow to the vagina and help enhance sexual pleasures.

“Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles will help enhance arousal by leading to intense contractions during penetration.

“It also helps you gain a stronger grip during sex, which will help boost your partner’s orgasm.”

Citing several studies, Dr Winston said it was found that the exercise could be used for better urinary stress incontinence management in women.

“That’s because vagina muscles that are tighter can help ease symptoms of urinary stress incontinence, prevent leakage and help reduce the possible risk of uterine prolapse.”

As with any exercise, Dr Winston said vaginal weightlifting does come with some potential risks.

“Safety and effectiveness of vaginal weightlifting are still very questionable as research on this is still very limited.

“There is always a risk of overexertion, tearing, and pain resulting from improper exercise techniques.”

Therefore, she said it is always important to use the correct exercise techniques and right-sized weights to avoid such complications.

“It is also advisable to avoid vaginal weightlifting all together for those who are pregnant or recovering from childbirth, had any recent pelvic trauma or an ongoing acute pelvic infection, and those who are recovering from any gynaecological surgery.”For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Malay Mail Online