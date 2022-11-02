Vera Wang shares her secrets to looking youthful at 73

- Advertisement -

Fashion designer and bridal dress icon Vera Wang remains as youthful as ever at 73. Some people have even said that she is ageing backwards. The designer credits good genes but also talks a little about what she does to remain youthful.

The best part is her beauty and fitness regimen isn’t the least bit punishing or gruelling. In a BBC interview as part of the Women’s Day celebration, she said that aside from getting enough sleep she has a vodka cocktail at the end of her day to enable her to “transition from a very intense work schedule to a bit of a private life”.

She also alludes to the fashion world keeping her young. “I’ve been in fashion since I was 19 years old. Not in front of the camera, behind it. I never thought about youth, probably because I work with the most beautiful women in the world on a daily basis. And because of that I more envision them as my muses, and maybe it’s a way of dealing with ageing that is productive. So I always said that vodka cocktail, a lot of sleep, but work – work is the magic elixir.”

When it comes to exercise, Wang admits she isn’t fond of it. In a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said, “I usually life weights, not much-two pounds and three pounds. It takes me a total of five minutes,” she confessed.

“I’m not a huge exercise person, but I love to play golf at Liberty National, in Jersey City, NJ or Atlantic Gold Club the Hamptons if I happen to be out there. I’m terrible but enthusiastic.”

The designer also doesn’t believe in dieting or skipping meals as she says she needs to feed her brain.

“I go through phases with what I eat for lunch. I like sashimi with brown rice and vegetables. Chinese steamed broccoli with chicken and rice, or the artichoke salad or fish from Sant

“At one point I was eating a slice of Ray’s pizza every day, and I never gained a pound on it. It’s not a bad thing if you squeeze out that excess oil. It’s so filling.

“I only drink water-I stopped drinking Diet Coke six years ago. That was the hardest thing I ever gave up.”

She also emphasized eye care and protection for the eyes. In an interview with The Strategist early this year she had said, “Eyewear is not only decorative or ornamental or a creative expression, it’s protective. You have to save your irises and pupils. And we’re all staring at screens all day-we need to be mindful because the damage will catch up to us eventually,” she said.

- Advertisement 2-

Read More News:

Vera Wang shares her secrets to looking youthful at 73

Video: Thousands trapped in Shanghai park, cannot leave until tested for Covid

Related Posts

No related posts.