Vertical Institute Unveils Generative AI Course to Meet Growing Demand for Digital Proficiency

The future of work is undeniably intertwined with artificial intelligence (AI), and Vertical Institute is helping professionals stay ahead of the curve with the launch of its new Generative AI course. Designed to equip learners with the skills necessary to thrive in AI-driven industries, the course comes at a time when companies across Singapore are increasingly adopting AI technologies to boost efficiency, enhance decision-making, and drive innovation.

Vertical Institute has seen a remarkable rise in enrolments for its professional development courses over the past year, particularly in areas related to digital transformation. A combination of government-backed subsidies and a rising demand for advanced AI skills is fueling this growth. In fact, more than 70% of students at Vertical Institute have cited government subsidies as a key reason for enrolling, while flexibility and job placement assistance have also played crucial roles in attracting professionals looking to upgrade their skills.

The Generative AI course is a comprehensive program designed to provide participants with both foundational and advanced AI knowledge. Spanning 21 hours over the course of seven days, students will dive deep into ChatGPT techniques, automation strategies, and the integration of OpenAI APIs to apply AI-driven solutions to real-world problems. The course also emphasizes the ethical and security concerns that come with AI adoption, ensuring that learners are not only technically proficient but also mindful of the broader implications of their work.

“AI is no longer a distant technology of the future—it’s a key part of today’s business operations,” says Dr. Peter Finn, Co-Founder and CEO of Synectify, and one of the course instructors. “Our Generative AI course focuses on practical applications, preparing professionals to use AI to drive efficiencies, optimize processes, and innovate within their respective industries.”

This is particularly relevant in Singapore, where government initiatives such as the National AI Strategy 2.0 are pushing businesses to adopt AI solutions. As of 2024, more than 53% of companies in Singapore have already deployed AI technologies in some form, a figure that is expected to grow as AI becomes integral to industries ranging from healthcare and finance to retail and logistics. Generative AI, which involves the creation of new content and optimization of operations through machine learning, is especially impactful in automating tasks and improving decision-making across these sectors.

Vertical Institute’s course offerings cater specifically to working professionals. Its flexible learning model allows students to complete courses online while maintaining their current job responsibilities. This flexibility, combined with the institute’s personalized support system—including 1-on-1 consultations with instructors—ensures that students receive the hands-on guidance they need to succeed.

Moreover, Vertical Institute’s Job Placement Assistance (JPA) program helps graduates seamlessly transition into AI roles, connecting them with potential employers across various industries. For many, the opportunity to work in AI represents both a stable career path and significant financial gain. According to data from Payscale, AI professionals in Singapore earn an average salary of S$90,000 per year, making it one of the most sought-after fields in the country.

As the digital economy continues to expand, the importance of having future-ready skills cannot be overstated. Vertical Institute has already equipped more than 15,000 alumni with the expertise needed to navigate the changing job market. From AI and data science to cybersecurity and blockchain, the institute’s courses are designed to help professionals stay competitive in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

For those looking to gain a competitive edge and secure a future in AI, Vertical Institute’s Generative AI course is an essential step. With government-subsidized fees and flexible learning options, the institute offers an accessible pathway for anyone eager to future-proof their career in the digital age.

Mr Peter Finn, Instructor at Vertical Institute, Co-Founder and CEO @ Synectify Dr. Peter Finn is a highly accomplished technologist, educator, and entrepreneur with over thirty years of experience in systems engineering, including generative AI, distributed systems, security software, and grid computing. As the CEO and Co-founder of Synectify, a Singapore-based leader in distributed carbon-neutral computing, Dr. Finn drives innovation that transforms both industry and society by developing solutions at the intersection of AI, machine learning, and sustainable technology. Dr. Finn is not just a technology innovator, but an accomplished scholar who holds a PhD from the National University of Singapore. He has a passionate commitment to giving back and sharing his expertise to advance lifelong learning. He is also a regular speaker and panelist on cutting-edge topics ranging from blockchain and AI to impact- driven technology.