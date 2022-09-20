Comedian Vhong Navarro accused of intoxicating victim before rape

- Advertisement -

Manila — The camp of model Deniece Cornejo said they are elated over the issuance of a warrant of arrest for rape against TV host and comedian Ferdinand “Vhong” Navarro.

“The issuance of the warrant of arrest against Mr. Ferdinand ‘Vhong’ Navarro is yet another step in our long, uphill climb to attain justice for our client, Ms. Deniece Cornejo,” Ferdinand Topacio, the lead counsel for Cornejo, told Manila Bulletin:

On Sept. 19, the Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 69 issued a warrant of arrest with no bail recommended against Navarro for the alleged rape of Cornejo.

The Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office filed on Aug. 31 a complaint of rape against Navarro before the Taguig RTC.

In the rape case, the prosecutor’s office filed the information stating that on Jan. 17, 2014, Navarro “through force, threat and intimidation, and by purposely intoxicating the victim, did willfully, unlawfully and feloniously have carnal knowledge with one Deniece Millinete Cornejo.”

“We have waited more than eight long years for this vindication, and while we are elated, we realize that there is still a long way to go,” said Topacio.

The lawyer alleged that Navarro “is wealthy and well-connected, and evidently still has the support of his network ABS-CBN in a desperate attempt to make sub judice statements and play the victim card in his favor.”

Topacio warned people against making sub judice statements.

“As for us, we will continue to avail of legal processes in prosecuting Mr Navarro with full respect to the courts, and we serve fair warning to all concerned that we will not take sub judice statements that are contemptuous of the courts without resorting to the remedies under the Rules of Court and disciplinary proceedings,” he said.

In a February 2014 ruling, the Supreme Court stated that “the sub judice rule restricts comments and disclosures pertaining to the judicial proceedings in order to avoid prejudging the issue, influencing the court, or obstructing the administration of justice.

- Advertisement 2-

A violation of this rule may render one liable for indirect contempt under Sec. 3(d), Rule 71 of the Rules of Court,4 which reads: Section 3. Indirect contempt to be punished after charge and hearing. – x x x a person guilty of any of the following acts may be punished for indirect contempt: (d) Any improper conduct tending, directly or indirectly, to impede, obstruct, or degrade the administration of justice[.]”

Navarro is facing two cases for rape and acts of acts of lasciviousness in Taguig courts, both related to the complaints filed by Cornejo.

Last Sept. 15, the Taguig Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 116 issued a warrant of arrest against Navarro for acts of lasciviousness. Bail was set at P36,000.

Navarro went to the National Bureau of Investigation on Sept. 19 to surrender regarding the warrant of arrest for acts of lasciviousness.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

- Advertisement 3-

Read More News:

When Isha Koppikar compared her ‘Khallas Girl’ tag to Hema Malini’s ‘Dream Girl’ image: ‘It’s a matter of pride’