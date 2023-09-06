Vintage 1950s handbags show multifunction and class, stark difference to the plain and boring $10,000 bags of today 

The world of fashion has changed from being opulent and timeless, to boring and predictable. Back in the 1950s, luxury designers were out to innovate and captivate their customers. However, in comparison to today, they are out to make a quick buck by placing their logos on a ridiculously expensive handbag.

According to the Atlantic, a fashion expert notes that they have been in the industry for over a decade. Furthermore, she claims that female shoppers are looking for the next “it” thing. The current luxury brands are offering something which is somewhat predictable and to some, that may lack character.

In addition to this, the price increases on these items are sending a shockwave to most of their customers. Instead, customers are looking at the second hand market for their bags. These seasonal second hand bags are more unique and less “basic” than a typical Hermes or Chanel handbag. To some, if they’re paying over $10,000 for a bag, it better be well made and unique to them.

Vintage handbags, are they better than our modern ones today?

A British Pathe video from the 1950s shows an array of functional and practical concepts when it comes to handbags. They provide insights on a few bags where some had functional mirror and makeup holders and others had discrete hiding spaces. Furthermore, in the video, they state that luxury leather goods were in the top three for Britain’s “dollar earners.”

- Advertisement -

There are several comments stating that these bags are awesome. Unfortunately, it is pretty uncommon to find these items today. If you are able to stumble upon one, it would definitely cost more than you’d think it would. Some even state that the bags we have today are boring and are meant to literally put things in it.

However, there are several designer brands today that are still making these unique pieces. Edie Parker makes an array of functional dinner clutches and daily handbags at a somewhat reasonable price. A handbag with a built-in lighter is their current signature piece. Furthermore, it is definitely a conversation starter at any social function.

Another YouTube content creator was showing off her 1950s handbag. The handbag had a number of useful features from a glove hanger up to a built-in mirror. Similar to the other video, YouTubers are asking upon the impracticality of today’s handbags and women’s clothing.

However, there are others who state that they’d prefer carrying their backpacks as it is more durable and fits more things. Regardless, it seems that fashion lovers typically would prefer the 1950s and 1960s aesthetics in comparison to what we have today.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Related Posts