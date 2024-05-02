Viral sensation Faye Taylor to run for Oakland City Council

In a heart-stopping moment captured on video in 2022, Faye Taylor, a 77-year-old heroic grandma from California, catapulted into the spotlight when she fearlessly thwarted a robbery outside her home.

Fueled by a passion to combat rising crime in her community, Taylor has now set her sights on a new challenge: a run for Oakland City Council, District 3.

“From defending my neighborhood to defending the rights of every citizen, I’ve never backed down from a fight,” Taylor exclaimed in an exclusive interview with ABC News.

Heroic grandma Taylor

Her platform is as bold and diverse as the community she aims to serve. From safeguarding her alma mater, McClymonds High School, to tackling homelessness and hunger, Taylor’s vision for District 3 is nothing short of transformative.

“West Oakland needs help,” Taylor declared, her voice resolute with hometown pride. “I’ve walked these streets; I’ve attended these schools—I know what needs to be done.”

Drawing from her own experiences growing up in West Oakland, where hunger was an all too familiar companion, Taylor is committed to ensuring no resident goes to bed on an empty stomach.

“I was hungry as a kid, and I know the pain,” Taylor reflected, her empathy palpable. “Nobody should endure that. It’s my mission to change that reality.”

Taylor’s journey from viral sensation to political trailblazer is a testament to the power of community and resilience. Inspired by the kindness of a pastor who once delivered food to her family’s doorstep during tough times, Taylor is determined to pay it forward.

“Just be neighborly. Watch out for your neighbors and surroundings,” Taylor advised, her words echoing the wisdom of a lifetime. “That’s all I have to say about that.”

As Faye Taylor embarks on her quest to represent District 3, her indomitable spirit serves as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path toward a brighter, safer, and more compassionate Oakland.

